Title Match Announced For WWE Money In The Bank

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– As noted, Lana made her long-awaited return to WWE TV on tonight’s SmackDown Live episode.

Lana requested SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon to her be part of the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match but that was a no go. She later attacked SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, this lead to her being pinned. Naomi then asked for a match against Lana at MITB and was granted her wish, the title will be on the line.

This will be Lana’s main roster in-ring debut, check out the video below:

Check out the updated card:

* WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

* MITB Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* MITB Ladder Match
Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair

* SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Lana vs. Naomi

* SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here