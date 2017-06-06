Title Match Announced For WWE Money In The Bank

– As noted, Lana made her long-awaited return to WWE TV on tonight’s SmackDown Live episode.

Lana requested SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon to her be part of the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match but that was a no go. She later attacked SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, this lead to her being pinned. Naomi then asked for a match against Lana at MITB and was granted her wish, the title will be on the line.

This will be Lana’s main roster in-ring debut, check out the video below:

How BAD does @NaomiWWE want to FIGHT @LanaWWE? She will put her TITLE on the line for it! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MP1MdF8epg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2017

Check out the updated card:

* WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

* MITB Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* MITB Ladder Match

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair

* SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Lana vs. Naomi

* SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos