Title Match Set For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
– Neville will face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann in a title match on tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live on the WWE Network. Neville issued the challenge for 205 Live and Swann later accepted after his non-title win over Ariya Daivari.
Check out the video of Neville’s challenge and the post-match beatdown he delivered to Swann:
