Titus O’Neil Comments On Pro Wrestling Stereotypes, Positive Domino Affect, More

– WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil spoke with USA Today’s “For the Win” section about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On the “Domino effect of advocacy”:

“It’s based on whether someone wants to be the positive domino in someone else’s life. It’s going to be taking my real life story and placing some of the advocates within my life and how it changed my way of thinking, my mode of operation as well as my ability to see things from a different perspective…I want to illustrate how my life has gone, why it’s gone in the direction it’s gone, where it started, how it arrived at this point and how that process can be echoed by people from all around the world and all walks of life regardless of race or gender or nationality or sexual orientation or religion.”

Pro wrestling stereotypes almost kept him from getting a TED Talk appearance:

“Reaction to me possibly doing this was not as well received because of the field that I’m in. It comes with certain stereotypes being in WWE. Over a period of time and them monitoring the product of WWE, but also what I do individually both inside and outside of WWE, they felt like maybe we can give this a try.”