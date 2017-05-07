Titus O’Neil Being Sued by WWE Cameraman

Titus O’Neil is being sued by a WWE camera operator after a prank went wrong. The cameraman name is Donald Anderson and he claims the incident happened on May 18, 2015 during the production of the show Swerved. O’Neil was the target of an electric shock prank and when he got zapped, he “lost his mind” and kicked the camera out of Anderson’s hand. He is claiming he suffered injuries to his hand, fingers and wrist. After the incident Anderson was told to leave for fear of “further attacks by Titus.”

Anderson is asking for more than $1.2 million dollars in damages.