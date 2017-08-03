Titus O’Neil Works With Football Team, Rusev & Lana At MLS All-Star Game

– Check out the following video released by Temple University featuring WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil spending time with the Temple Football team and hyping them up for the 2017 season:
“When ME becomes WE, amazing things happen.”
You’re always welcome at 10th and Diamond, @TitusONeilWWE!#theSTANDARD
"When ME becomes WE, amazing things happen."
You're always welcome at 10th and Diamond, @TitusONeilWWE!#theSTANDARD pic.twitter.com/eW36b7PqQ3
— Temple Football (@Temple_FB) August 3, 2017
– MLSSoccer.com published an article on Lana and Rusev appearing at the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday.
Check out a social media photo Lana shared from the game: