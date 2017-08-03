Titus O’Neil Works With Football Team, Rusev & Lana At MLS All-Star Game

By
William Baker
-
0

– Check out the following video released by Temple University featuring WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil spending time with the Temple Football team and hyping them up for the 2017 season:

“When ME becomes WE, amazing things happen.”
You’re always welcome at 10th and Diamond, @TitusONeilWWE!#theSTANDARD

MLSSoccer.com published an article on Lana and Rusev appearing at the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday.

Check out a social media photo Lana shared from the game:

💙 @rusevig 😍💋 thank you @mls #mlsallstar @realmadrid

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleWWE 2K18 Screenshot Revealed (Photo), Ric Flair Throws First Pitch
William Baker
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here