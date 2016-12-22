TNA Announces App For UK And Ireland Fans To Watch Impact Wrestling

TNA has announced a new mobile app for fans to watch Impact Wrestling in the UK and Ireland as the show no longer airs on Challenge TV, check out the details below:

Anthem Launches TNA Impact Wrestling App Across U.K. and Ireland

Total Access TNA Wrestling to feature new weekly episodes of IMPACT Wrestling

Toronto, Canada (December 22, 2016) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. announced today the launch of a new TNA Impact Wrestling app in the U.K. and Ireland – Total Access TNA Wrestling – available online and on mobile platforms for £4.99 per month.

Starting on January 5, 2017, new weekly episodes of IMPACT Wrestling will be available to watch immediately on the app at the same time as they premiere on Fight Network and Pop across North America.

Fans in the U.K. can download the app at Apple’s App Store or Google Play or visit impactwrestling.com to sign up to watch online. Total Access TNA Wrestling will soon be available on more platforms, including streaming devices and gaming consoles such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Xbox.

In addition to premiere episodes of TNA’s flagship weekly show IMPACT Wrestling and Fight Network’s original weekly recap series Inside IMPACT, subscribers will have access to extensive TNA library content, including episodes of classic IMPACT Wrestling, TNA Xplosion, TNA Wrestling’s Greatest Matches, TNA British Boot Camp, TNA Epics, TNA Unfinished Business and TNA Legends, plus the latest live pay-per-view events, classic pay-per-view events, One Night Only specials and more.

“The IMPACT Wrestling brand has always maintained a strong presence across the U.K. and Ireland and the Total Access TNA Wrestling app will ensure our loyal fans there have the opportunity to watch premiere IMPACT Wrestling episodes and TNA pay-per-views in real time for the first time,” said Anthem Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm. “There are many exciting plans in the works for Impact Wrestling

in 2017 and the U.K. remains an important focus for us. As we continue our digital expansion, subscribers will have access to more content than ever before, including exclusive shows, series available on-demand, and more content to be rolled out on the app in the coming months.”

For more information, please visit impactwrestling.com.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. is a global sports media company and a leader in operating targeted specialty video channels on linear, digital and mobile platforms with offices and studios in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Anthem’s portfolio includes Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel now broadcasting in the U.S., Canada and over 30 other countries, Fantasy Sports Network (FNTSY), the world’s first and only channel dedicated to fantasy sports, GameTV, a Canadian specialty channel available in over 9 million homes, RotoExperts.com, a leader in fantasy sports news and analysis, DailyRoto.com, the most comprehensive and far-reaching daily fantasy sports website and Edge Sport, an extreme and action sports network recently launched in Canada in partnership with IMG. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. available in over 40 million homes, and it owns SportsGrid.com, a leader in general sports entertainment commentary.

About IMPACT VENTURES

IMPACT VENTURES, LLC, is a privately held sports entertainment company that is the parent company to TNA IMPACT Wrestling. Represented by United Talent Agency and based in Nashville, Tenn., IMPACT VENTURES specializes in television properties, events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. The roster features such greats as Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, EC3, Bobby Lashley, Drew Galloway, James Storm, the high-flying X-Division, Gail Kim and the lethal Knockouts. Its highly successful flagship show, IMPACT WRESTLING, broadcasts in more than 120 countries around the world, including in the United States on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Pop, a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate, and on Fight Network in Canada.