TNA Star Headed To WWE To Compete In The UK Championship Tournament

WWE announced last month that a tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion will take place on January 14th and 15. There will be 2 alternates and 16 tournament participants. The single-elimination tournament will air on the WWE Network.

On Thursday morning, WWE announced that TNA star Mark Andrews would compete in the tournament. Andrews goes by the name Mandrews in TNA and he had been wrestling for TNA since 2014 in their Cruiserweight division after they discovered him during their British Boot Camp series. Andrews will still continue working on independent shows but will not be working for promotions that have TV exposure so that likely means the end of his run in TNA. Most, if not all, of the names in the UK tournament are getting $20,000/year and they are still allowed to work on the independent scene.

BREAKING NEWS: #MarkAndrews of Cardiff, Wales will compete in the 16-man tournament field at the @WWEUKCT, LIVE Jan. 14-15 on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/Q8LCS81gTI — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2017

The competitors in the tournament are Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Wolfgang, Tyson T-Bone, Tucker, Jordan Devlin, Roy Johnson, Joseph Conners, HC Dyer, Jack Starz, Sam Gradwell, James Drake, Dan Moloney, Chris Tyler, Saxon Huxley, Ringo Ryan and Tiger Ali.

The two-day tournament will air a on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 at 8pm local time/3pm eastern on the WWE Network.