Tommaso Ciampa Injury Update

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– According to PWInsider, WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa is set to undergo surgery this week in Birmingham, Alabama.

It’s believed Ciampa is suffering from a torn ACL but there’s no official word yet on the severity. We’re speculating that a partial tear could be a month-to-month recovery while a full tear would surely sideline him closer to a year.

As noted, Ciampa suffered an injury at the live event before “Takeover: Chicago” but later made it worse during the Ladder Match loss to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain at Takeover.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here