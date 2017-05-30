Tommaso Ciampa Injury Update

– According to PWInsider, WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa is set to undergo surgery this week in Birmingham, Alabama.

It’s believed Ciampa is suffering from a torn ACL but there’s no official word yet on the severity. We’re speculating that a partial tear could be a month-to-month recovery while a full tear would surely sideline him closer to a year.

As noted, Ciampa suffered an injury at the live event before “Takeover: Chicago” but later made it worse during the Ladder Match loss to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain at Takeover.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.