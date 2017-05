– WWE 205 Live takes place from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire and will feature the final hype before this Sunday’s Backlash PPV.

WWE confirmed the main event for this week’s edition featuring vs. Austin Aries challenging WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins.

As noted, WWE announced Neville vs. Austin Aries for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, June 4th.