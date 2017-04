– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature fallout from “Takeover: Orlando” and matches that were taped before the event on Saturday night.

The following matches were taped:

* Heavy Machinery vs. The Bollywood Boyz

* Peyton Royce vs. Aliyah

* Oney Lorcan vs. Elias Samson, under a mask as El Vagabundo (dark match possibly)

