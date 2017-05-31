Tonight’s WWE NXT Preview – NXT TakeOver: Chicago Fallout

– Scheduled for tonight’s WWE NXT will focus on Tommaso Ciampa after turning on his tag team partner Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

WWE posted the following teaser:

The tears have mostly dried by now, but the sadness that accompanied Tommaso Ciampa’s betrayal of Johnny Gargano still lingers. Rarely does a Superstar’s actions strike at the heart of the NXT Universe the way Ciampa’s attack on Gargano did, and everyone — from NXT management to ticketholders — wants answers.

How is Gargano recovering after the vicious ambush? What is Ciampa’s medical status, given the talk that he, too, suffered an injury in Chicago? And perhaps most important of all: Why did Ciampa turn his back on his best friend, bringing a sudden and tragic demise to the beloved #DIY?

Perhaps the NXT Universe will get answers to at least some of those questions tonight at 8/7 C when NXT streams on the award-winning WWE Network.

Also scheduled for the show is an appearance by NXT Champion Bobby Roode.