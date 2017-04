– Check out the following preview for tonight’s NXT Event as we continue on the road to NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

Scheduled for tonight’s show are the following matches:

* Jeet Rama vs. John Skyler

* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Danny Burch

* Tyler Bate vs. Jack Gallagher

* Liv Morgan and Aliyah vs. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

* The Authors of Pain vs. Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong

* Steel Cage Match: Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young