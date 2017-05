– Seen below, WWE NXT taped the following matches for tonight’s go-home episode for Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event:

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Dylan Miley and HoHo Lun

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sean Maluta

* Kassius Ohno vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Appearances by NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Hideo Itami and others