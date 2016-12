Tonight’s WWE NXT Two-Hour Special Preview: Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Samoa Joe, More

– Tonight’s WWE NXT will be a two-hour special featuring matches from the recent live event in Osaka, Japan.

The following matches are scheduled to be seen:

* Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and Aliyah

* Nia Jax vs. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka

* Tajiri and Akira Tozawa vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT Champion Samoa Joe