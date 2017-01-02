Tonight’s WWE RAW Preview (01/02) – Will Neville Earn His Crown, Last Man Standing, More

The first RAW of 2017 airs live tonight from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The biggest item WWE is promoting tonight is Goldberg’s return to RAW. The former WCW Champion is expected to address Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman tonight, less than four weeks before they meet in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. In the promotional blurb for tonight’s show, WWE.com adds that Goldberg “never makes an appearance unless it means something.”

Here’s what WWE is promoting for tonight’s episode of RAW:

– What does Goldberg have in store?

– Can Sami Zayn be the Last Man Standing?

– Are Kevin Owens’ days numbered?

– Will Neville earn his crown as “King of the Cruiserweights”?

– What’s next for Bayley?