Tonight’s WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar Returns, What’s Next For Enzo, More

– Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will feature WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, along with fallout from Big Cass attacking Enzo Amore and much more.

Is Samoa Joe prepared for Brock Lesnar’s return?

Joe has affirmed that he isn’t afraid Lesnar, but his attitude could very well change Monday night in Los Angeles. Will Lesnar strike fear into the heart of his defiant No. 1 contender?

Will Goldust be smacked by “the hand of Truth” during his movie premiere?

Truth accepted The Bizarre One’s invitation, guaranteeing that Goldust is “gonna get got” in the City of Angels. Whatever happens between these two friends-turned-rivals, it’s sure to be a blockbuster worthy of Hollywood.

What’s next for Enzo Amore?

Although Amore has continued his social media beef with UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, he’s also no doubt grappling with the reality that his closest ally in the world has ruthlessly abandoned him. We’ll hopefully hear from Enzo Monday night.

Will Bray Wyatt retaliate against Seth Rollins?

Bray Wyatt considers himself a “god,” but he’ll get no worship from Seth Rollins, who toppled the would-be deity with a sacrifice dive from the top rope to the outside that resulted in The Kingslayer needing three stitches to close a gash on the side of his face. The Eater of Worlds’ labyrinthine proclamations seem to have had no effect on Rollins, who continues to label Wyatt as a “coward.” Might Wyatt make the WWE 2K18 cover Superstar regret his so-called “blasphemy” sooner than later?

Is an ambulance ride in Roman Reigns’ near future?

This past Monday night, The Monster Among Men returned to Raw by emerging from the back of an ambulance, brutalizing The Big Dog and challenging the former WWE Champion to an Ambulance Match at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event — a fitting stipulation given their storied history with emergency vehicles.