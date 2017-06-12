Tonight’s WWE RAW Preview: Who Is Enzo Amore & Big Cass’ Attacker

– Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA. WWE announced that The Hardys will get their rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points:

* Will Brock Lesnar bring the pain to Samoa Joe?

* The Hardy Boyz challenge Cesaro & Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Titles in anticipated rematch

* Who is Enzo Amore & Big Cass’ attacker?

* Can Alexa Bliss evade Nia Jax’s fury?

* Is Bray Wyatt coming for The Kingslayer?

* Will Dean Ambrose strike again?