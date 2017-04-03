Tonight’s WWE RAW Preview: Fallout From WrestleMania 33

– Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando and will feature the fallout from last night’s extravaganza.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled tonight. No matches have been officially announced but WWE is advertising The Hardys’ first RAW appearance in almost 10 years.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* “It’s my yard now”

* Bow down to “the Kingslayer” Seth Rollins

* Hardy homecoming, new RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys

* The List of Owens, new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* Champion of the Universe, new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar