Tonight’s WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Blockbuster Announcement!

– Tonight’s WWE RAW episode will take place from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana as we continue the hype to WWE’s upcoming Great Balls of Fire and SummerSlam events.

Here are excerpts of tonight’s Raw preview from WWE.com:

Roman Reigns to make SummerSlam announcement Monday night

Although Reigns was unsuccessful in earning the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view — that honor went to Samoa Joe at WWE Extreme Rules — The Big Dog remains focused on ruling over and defending his “yard” on Team Red. On Twitter, Reigns warned that “not everyone is going to like” what he has to say.

Does Samoa Joe have Brock Lesnar’s number?

Joe put a punctuation mark on the brutality with a swift superkick that momentarily staggered The Anomaly and, later in the night, he fearlessly affirmed that he will put Lesnar “to sleep” on Sunday, July 9, at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Will his prediction ring true?

Can Bayley get back into the Raw Women’s Title picture?

In a sit-down interview with Corey Graves this past Monday night, former Raw Women’s Champion Bayley opened up about her defeat to current titleholder Alexa Bliss in a Kendo Stick on a Pole Match at WWE Extreme Rules, saying, “I’m not here to put bruises on people’s backs or to send people to the hospital. I’m here to put smiles on people’s faces.” It remains to be seen whether that mindset — to be the best, her way — will help her overcome the increasingly aggressive competitors in the Raw Women’s division, including Alexa, Nia Jax, the returning Emma and even Bayley’s longtime friend, Sasha Banks.

What’s next for the Raw Tag Team division?

The Hardy Boyz will need to earn their next opportunity at Team Red’s tandem titles. How will The Hardys earn an opportunity for retribution against Cesaro & Sheamus? Their new quest begins on Raw.

Can “The Man” stand up to a “god”?

Last week, when Seth Rollins confronted Bray Wyatt and called him a coward, The Eater of Worlds gave The Kingslayer a taste of his power, vanishing from the ring and telling Rollins from the TitanTron, “You may have found the will to slay a king, but a god lives forever.” Will Rollins soon regret gaining the attention of one of the eeriest Superstars in WWE history?