– Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island and will feature the two-night “Superstar Shakeup” event.

No matches have been confirmed but WWE is focusing on the following points:

* How will the Superstar Shake-up impact Team Red?

* Finn Bálor is back!

* Who will challenge The Beast Incarnate?

* Cesaro & Sheamus lock onto The Hardys’ titles

* Will Chris Jericho get payback against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe?