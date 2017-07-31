Tonight’s WWE Raw Preview: Triple Threat Main Event, Jason Jordan On Miz TV

– Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA as the road to WWE SummerSlam continues.

Check out the following preview from WWE.com:

Three’s a crowd

Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe will meet Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam, but first they’ll battle it out in a Triple Threat Match as Raw rolls through Pittsburgh. Who will leave Pittsburgh with a victory over two of their three opponents at The Biggest Event of the Summer?

Jason Jordan to speak out on “Miz TV”

What questions might The A-Lister have in store for Jordan? Will we learn of his true aspirations now that he has joined Team Red? One thing’s for sure, even though Jordan’s the son of the Raw GM, The Miz won’t be pulling any punches.

Brothers in arms

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins clearly still have issues they need to work out, but their alliance nevertheless proved successful when they defeated The Miz and his Miztourage in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match last week on Raw. What’s going through Ambrose’s mind these days? Will he ever forgive Rollins for betraying The Hounds of Justice, or are those wounds just too deep?

Hardy Boyz and “good brothers,” meet Team Red’s “top guys”

Matt & Jeff forced The Revival into retreat last week, but it’s clear that the newcomers are inching toward Cesaro & Sheamus’ Raw Tag Team Titles. Will The Revival become our next Raw Tag Team Champions?

Bálor to Wyatt: “Let’s play”

This cryptic statement could mean many things, but if Bálor is saying what we think he’s saying, The Eater of Worlds just made a massive mistake.