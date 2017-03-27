Tonight’s WWE RAW Preview: WrestleMania 33 “Go-Home” Show

– Tonight’s WrestleMania 33 go-home RAW episode takes place from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For tonight’s show, which will be the final RAW show before what is being dubbed “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” this Sunday, WWE is pushing the continuation of the RAW General Manager storyline, the final face-to-face confrontation between Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar before their WWE Universal Championship showdown this Sunday and the reveal of whether or not Seth Rollins will sign Triple H’s “Hold Harmless Agreement” for a Non-Sanctioned Match at WrestleMania 33.

The official WWE website has the following summary of what is expected from tonight’s episode of RAW:

“They call Philadelphia the “City of Brotherly Love,” but there will be no love lost between Universal Champion Goldberg and Brock Lesnar when they meet one final time before their cataclysmic clash at WrestleMania. What havoc will these behemoths unleash just six nights before The Ultimate Thrill Ride? Plus, will Seth Rollins sign Triple H’s Hold Harmless Agreement and agree to battle The Game in a Non-Sanctioned Match at WrestleMania, against doctors’ orders?”

WWE.com is focusing on the following points heading into tonight’s big WrestleMania 33 “go-home” show:

* Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, under the same roof

* Will Seth Rollins sign Triple H’s Hold Harmless Agreement?

* Can Bayley rebound before WrestleMania’s Fatal 4-Way Match?

* Raw left without a General Manager

* Can Chris Jericho get even with Kevin Owens following last week’s attack?

* Has The Undertaker gotten inside Roman Reigns’ head?