Tony Nese Calls Fan a Loser, William Regal in Japan

– Tony Nese took offense to a fan being on their smartphone during the main event of last night’s WWE 205 Live between Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick. He went on Twitter and called the fan a “loser” for wasting a good seat.
Why even leave your house and waste a good seat? Loser! pic.twitter.com/9McWn8YVET
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) May 24, 2017
– William Regal posted a photo hanging out with Yuji Nagata. Regal is currently scouting talent in Japan, and will be there until early June.
Just had a lovely night with my great friend @nagata769 .Mr Well Past It and Mr Anti Aging. pic.twitter.com/oPDXJ11nye
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 24, 2017