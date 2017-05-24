Tony Nese Calls Fan a Loser, William Regal in Japan

– Tony Nese took offense to a fan being on their smartphone during the main event of last night’s WWE 205 Live between Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick. He went on Twitter and called the fan a “loser” for wasting a good seat.

– William Regal posted a photo hanging out with Yuji Nagata. Regal is currently scouting talent in Japan, and will be there until early June.

