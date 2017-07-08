Tony Schiavone Talks nWo Formation, Criticism Of His Announcing Style

Former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the fan criticism of his announcing style during the last few years of WCW: “I think I was and I don’t know if it was trying to hard was a part of it but I oversold stuff a lot as we all know. To the point where the line “This is the greatest night in the history of wrestling” I used and overused to the point where everybody loves to use it. I sat down with a video tape of me in 2001 after we went down and after Vince didn’t want me back and after I had started working back in radio and I sat down with that videotape and I put it in and I said let’s see how bad I was at this and I swear that I stuck it in, listened to it and I couldn’t listen to it for more than ten minutes of it.

“I am just dripping with this insincerity and over selling stuff to the point where when I hear guys today in regular sporting events overselling stuff that I get mad. Now I go back and watch the network and I listen to some of the shows and now I think that some of the stuff I said, I wasn’t as bad as some people said I was and some of the stuff I did back then was good but some of it I still don’t like. They always say that you are your own worst critic and I certainly was hard on myself but in ’01 after it all died I wouldn’t give me a dime to listen to my stuff.”

On the anniversary of the debut of the nWo at the WCW Bash At The Beach 1996 pay-per-view and what was speculated behind-the-scenes about that evening: “The tension was that we all were really unsure and when I say we all I mean the announcers (Me, Heenan and Dusty) we all were really still unsure as to what was going to happen. I think we all had thought that maybe Bret Hart would be the guy, I had thought that maybe Sting would be part of it and the ‘third’ man and be part of the hostile takeover that night. There was a part of me and when I watched the show again remembered it vividly that the tag match where Kevin Sullivan wrestled with The Giant (Big Show) as his partner against Arn (Anderson) and Benoit that when the Giant ran to the back that I thought maybe The Giant was going to be the third man. The tension of who is really going to be this guy and I think we all thought could it be Hogan? But there was no way Hogan would want to do this and turn his back on what he has become and what he had cultivated over the years. I thought there was some very real tension in the back but after it was over because it worked so well and because Hogan did such a good job and the visual of the trash being thrown in the ring and saying what he said. He was crapping on Vince McMahon and the fans and saying he made everybody up North all this money and to heck with the fans and what was so perfect was when he said the fans are like the trash at my feet and that was an ad-libbed line that he just came out with when he saw the trash coming. When it was all over and we went into the back I can tell you that we were high fiving and hugging back then because we all thought that we had hit a home run.”

On the impact the nWo had right away and the uncertainty regarding what would happen next: “That night I don’t think we knew exactly where it was going to go. Hogan said during the interview that this is the ‘New World Order of Wrestling’ and then went on to say a couple of times the ‘New World Organization’ so I don’t think it was kind of a fluid situation. I didn’t know where they would go with this but I knew that one of the reasons that we had so much interest in when Scott Hall shows up, Kevin Nash shows up, now Hulk Hogan is a part of that and you kept tuning in every week to see who would show up next and it really looked like a battle between two companies. Hindsight being what it is and arm chair quarterbacking being what it is, I think they could have done a lot better with it but for that time I think we all thought it was something special. Where it would go from there we didn’t know.”

