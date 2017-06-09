Top 10 Hidden Gems: WWE Theme Songs

It’s Friday. Let’s have a little fun, shall we?

Ya know, I feel like people don’t understand that choosing this pro wrestling life ain’t so easy. In 2017, it’s a 24/7 gig. We got endless content every wherever we go. You can follow it, stream it, do it, go see a live event, plus then there’s the analysis. Simply put, there’s no days off. Vince McMahon has determined that he will not allow it. Well, it’s exhausting and I don’t expect outsiders to understand, but pro wrestling is always on the mind for us lifers. You could say that sometimes (cough, most of the time) we take it too seriously, so today I’ve decided to kick off the weekend with a light-hearted blog to take our minds off the stress of unlimited sports entertainment. I present to you the top hidden gems of WWE entrance themes:

10. Allied Powers – Lex Luger & The British Bulldog

This song never gets any love. It was actually the first song that came to mind when I thought about putting together this list. There’s no words, but the combination of US and UK themes personifies power and the ultimate babyfaces. When I was a kid and saw that these two were linking up to form a tag team, there was simply nothing better! It’s like as if they tried to take both National Anthems and smash them together into one mega-anthem, Mega Powers style!

9. Legs Like That – Maria

If you’re a fan of early 2000 pop punk, this song should make its way into your repertoire ASAP. Let’s also state the obvious that back in the day when we heard the opening line of “Here she goes again …” we all knew we were about to be graced by the presence of Maria – that’s never a bad thing, fellas. The song itself can be compared to any hit track by Simple Plan or The Starting Line.

8. Can’t Get Enough – Flash Funk

Designed for the kiddies, but has the beat and soul for the old timers. Flash Funk was a fan favorite as soon as he debuted. He was the Funk-a-sauras before Brodus Clay even contemplated becoming a WWE Superstar. The track itself is great to listen to if you’re trying to pass some time or concentrate. It’s the definition of cool, calm and collected. If you’re a cubicle 9-5er, I promise this theme will increase your productivity by 100%.

7. You Look So Good To Me – Billy & Chuck

Who didn’t love Billy & Chuck? I mean, we know they loved each other! A perfect theme for the perfect “couple”. Yes, they both looked good and their song sounded even better. A smooth beat with a soulful overtone, it’s the evolution of Mark Henry’s “Sexual Chocolate”, not only in sound, but in lyrics, since you couldn’t make out what they were unless you looked them up on the internet.

6. With My Baby Tonight – Double J/Road Dogg Jesse James

I know what you’re all thinking and to confirm, I do not live under a rock and I’m well aware that “Something to Wrestle” w/ Bruce Prichard has brought this song back from the dead. Everyone who is a wrestling fan, young and old know this song by now. However, I still think it’s underappreciated. This song is not just great because it’s a gimmick, it’s great because it’s actually a really FREAKEN good song. I’d bet good money that if this song hit the Country charts today, it would be a surefire #1 hit. After all, “spend my days working hard on the go, but the hand on the clock keeps spinning too slow” might be the greatest line in the history of music.

5. Oddities – The Oddities

Another gem where you can’t quite make out the words, but seriously, doesn’t it matter? Break The Walls down is one of the greatest themes of all time, but even Chris Jericho will admit that he never knew the words. I say the less you know, the better! The song is what the kids today would call “Lit” and the Oddities, well, they were all about having a good time. The concept of their group was to express diversity, which fits perfectly in today’s social layout. They also had the ICP (Insane Clown Posse) to accompany them to the ring. If you heard this song, your hands were wavin’ like they just don’t care and you didn’t have any choice in the matter.

4. Nasty Sensation – The Nasty Boys

Welcome to Pity City! Some people may not even be aware that The Nasty Boys had a babyface run. Well, I do and it was AWESOME! Their theme song was just as awesome. The best part of it was that the vocals came directly from Nobbs and Saggs themselves, who essentially sounded exactly like they looked – not good. The lyrics however, to quote Becky Lynch, were straight FIRE! “Cuz we know talk is cheap, mess with the boys and we’ll rearrange your teeth … we’re the boys … the boys … we’re the Nassstyyyyyy Boys.”

3. The Real Deal – D-Lo Brown

When you hear “The Real Deal” it’s a guarantee that you’ll start shaking your head back and forth at an alarming rate. This undercover gem has a super quick beat with powerful lyrics combined with an aggressive tone. D-Lo used to scream “You better recognize!” and he wasn’t kidding! You better recognize the genius that is this song. I strongly recommend that if you’re in a rush to get anywhere, at anytime, that you fire this up on your smart phone and reach your destination before you can say 5 Star Frog Splash.

2. Behind The Stars – Maven

The winner of the first Tough Enough, Maven’s career may have not been all that great, but I’m happy to report that his theme song is quite the opposite. While Maven himself may never see the WWE Hall of Fame, this theme is first ballot in my book. It’s got that late 90’s/early 2000 grit to it and a chorus that hooks you the first time you hear it. If you’re in the mood to get a little nostalgic, look this track up on YouTube or if you’re feeling a little generous with the weekend approaching, hit up iTunes and drop that $1.29.

I’ve Got It All – “The One”, Billy Gunn

Finally, we’ve reached the summit. By far the greatest song for one of the worst gimmicks. “The One” Billy Gunn was dead on arrival, but this theme will live on forever. It’s such a feel good song that any rainy day immediately turns sunny upon hitting play. The song does indeed “got it all”. The horns, the guitar, the lyrics, the chorus, it’s all there. Also – side note – shout out to Billy Gunn. Dude is just a magnet for great theme songs: Billy & Chuck, I’ve Got It All, The Smoking Guns, Mr. Ass, DX and The New Age Outlaws. Oh you didn’t knowww? Well, now you know.

Do you guys have any hidden gems that are on your playlist? Feel free to share them in the comment section or hit me up on Twitter @nickthevacation.