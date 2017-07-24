Top WWE Star Praises ‘The Young Bucks’, Sasha Banks On Tonight’s Match (Video)

William Baker
– WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter and offered his thoughts on indy tag team ‘The Young Bucks’ with the following message:

– Check out the following video featuring WWE RAW Superstar Sasha Banks arriving to tonight’s event in Washington, DC for her #1 contenders match with Bayley. Sasha says she feels good and feels ready going into the match. Sasha says Bayley is good but she a lot to prove to herself and says she will become a 4-time champion after defeating Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

