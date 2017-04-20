Top WWE Star Rejected Bobby Roode’s “Glorious” Theme Song

Triple H revealed during a NXT Takeover conference call that Bobby Roode’s “Glorious” theme song was written for another wrestler but that person turned it down. Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer newsletter that the song was intended for Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura declined as he felt the “Glorious” song did not fit his character. He was very hands on with the creation of “The Rising Son”, which has become a huge hit on YouTube with over 10.5 million views. Roode’s “Glorious” song has done well for him also as it has over 5.6 million views.