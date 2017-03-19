Top WWE Superstar Moving To Smackdown?

Following his storyline firing on this week’s episode of Smackdown Live, fans have begun to speculate if the firing is WWE’s way of moving AJ Styles to Monday Night Raw after his WrestleMania match with Shane McMahon. There definitely has been talk of moving wrestlers to opposite brands in the near future because they want to freshen up the brands and create new match-ups.

PWInsider Elite reports that there has been talk of moving Roman Reigns to Smackdown Live during the next draft. The report says that the Reigns move is their top priority. If they go ahead with the move, then it would keep Reigns away from Brock Lesnar.

As noted before on the site, the plan for next year’s WretleMania is for Reigns vs. Lesnar to be the main event. Vince McMahon is still set on making Reigns the new top babyface to replace John Cena. The company realizes that Cena will not be available as much since he continues to get more offers to do projects in TV and movies.

Reigns’ move to Smackdown can help freshen up the babyface side of the roster and it would create match-ups with names like Baron Corbin and The Miz. It would also reunite him with former Shield member Dean Ambrose. It will be interesting to see how they get Lesnar and Reigns back together for their WrestleMania 34 feud. One way they could do it would be to keep Lesnar as champion and then have Reigns win the Royal Rumble.