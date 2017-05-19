Travis “Flip” Gordon Signs With Ring of Honor

Indy star Travis “Flip” Gordon recently signed an exclusive deal with Ring of Honor. Gordon is a four-time state champion wrestler in Montana and was trained by Brian Fury at the New England Pro Wrestling Academy.

It’s being reported that Impact Wrestling was interested in signing him, however his friends steered him to signing with ROH. Gordon will continue having complete control over his indie bookings, something Impact wouldn’t have allowed him to do. He is expected to have a breakout year and he is being pushed heavily in Northeast Wrestling.