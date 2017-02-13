Triple H Announces Major WWE NXT Title Match

– Triple H has announced Kassius Ohno vs. WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura’s return to the ring for next Wednesday’s NXT TV tapings from the University of Central Florida.

These will be the final tapings before WrestleMania 33.

NEXT Wednesday @UCF…@ShinsukeN returns@KassiusOhno vs. @REALBobbyRoode for the @WWENXT Championship.

Tickets still available. #WeAreNXT