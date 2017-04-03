Triple H Announces WWE NXT ‘Takeover: Chicago’

– Triple H has announced NXT “Takeover: Chicago” on Saturday, May 20th in Chicago, the night before the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which is a SmackDown-exclusive event.

Triple H announced the following NXT live events in May:

* Phoenix
* Riverside
* San Diego
* Cincinnati
* Evansville

Tickets for the listed live events go on sale this Friday and tickets for NXT “Takeover: Chicago” will go on sale this Saturday.

Below are his tweets on the events:

