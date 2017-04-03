Triple H Announces WWE NXT ‘Takeover: Chicago’

– Triple H has announced NXT “Takeover: Chicago” on Saturday, May 20th in Chicago, the night before the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which is a SmackDown-exclusive event.

Triple H announced the following NXT live events in May:

* Phoenix

* Riverside

* San Diego

* Cincinnati

* Evansville

Tickets for the listed live events go on sale this Friday and tickets for NXT “Takeover: Chicago” will go on sale this Saturday.

Below are his tweets on the events:

…and finally @WWENXT TAKES OVER #NXTChicago on Saturday, May 20th the night before #WWEBacklash. Tickets on sale SATURDAY at 10am CT pic.twitter.com/AuGKtlWTev — Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017