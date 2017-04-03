Triple H Announces WWE NXT ‘Takeover: Chicago’

– Triple H has announced NXT “Takeover: Chicago” on Saturday, May 20th in Chicago, the night before the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which is a SmackDown-exclusive event.
Triple H announced the following NXT live events in May:
* Phoenix
* Riverside
* San Diego
* Cincinnati
* Evansville
Tickets for the listed live events go on sale this Friday and tickets for NXT “Takeover: Chicago” will go on sale this Saturday.
Below are his tweets on the events:
After an incredible #NXTTakeOver, @WWENXT is hitting the road… see the #NXTRoadTrip in…
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017
#NXTPhoenix 5/4#NXTRiverside 5/5#NXTSanDiego 5/6
Tickets on sale Friday 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/RP7fMk5F80
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017
#NXTCincy 5/18#NXTEvansville 5/19
Tickets on sale Friday at 10am local pic.twitter.com/taSK99KdvC
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017
…and finally @WWENXT TAKES OVER #NXTChicago on Saturday, May 20th the night before #WWEBacklash. Tickets on sale SATURDAY at 10am CT pic.twitter.com/AuGKtlWTev
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017