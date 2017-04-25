Triple H Comments On Jinder Mahal Seizing The Opportunity

– WWE Executive Triple H recently spoke with USA Today’s “For The Win” section looking at Jinder Mahal’s quick rise to a WWE Championship title shot, check out the highlights below:

“I don’t know (Jinder) was as fully ready for the experience (on the main roster) as I would have liked him to be,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, told For The Win. “Drew and Jinder are in some ways similar — two guys who were very young and very green, but I liked them a lot when they were here.

“Jinder is a guy who has always worked extremely hard. He trains hard; he’s very intense about what he wants with his career; he’s very thoughtful. That’s the same with Drew. That opportunity came for them when you’re too young and not ready for it and a little immature to it. (When they left), I had a conversation where I told them, ‘We’re not going to be able to do more with you here. Go other places, learn more in your career, mature and think about the business in a different way.’ Sometimes you get reliant on other people telling you what to do instead of going out there and figuring it for yourself, which is what you have to do.

“To Jinder’s credit and to Drew’s credit, they left, they went and figured it for themselves, they improved. They’re both men now as opposed to kids trying to make it in the business. They see their careers differently and what they want and are still extremely hard workers and great people. Now hopefully they are in a better position to succeed.”