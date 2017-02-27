Triple H Comments On His Return To The Ring Next Month

– As noted, Triple H will make his return to the ring at WWE live events on March 10th in Buffalo, March 11th in Toronto and March 26th in White Plains.

He’s currently being advertised to partner with Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens to challenge the team of WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor from White Plains.

