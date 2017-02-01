Triple H Comments The On Authors Of Pain Winning WWE NXT Tag...

Triple H Comments The On Authors Of Pain Winning WWE NXT Tag Titles

– Triple H tweeted the following photo featuring himself with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering tonight.

As noted, Akem and Rezar won the straps from Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday’s “Takeover: San Antonio” event.

#NXTTakeOver was about seizing the opportunity to run a division. Now it’s time to do it. @WWENXT @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE @PaulElleringWWE