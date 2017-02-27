Triple H Confirmed For WWE Live Events Before WrestleMania 33
– It appears Triple H has been added to upcoming live events in March.
Triple H is scheduled to be in action on Friday March 10th in Buffalo, New York along with Brock Lesnar. On March 11th, it was announced that he will be in action in a six-man tag team main event at the Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Check out the announcements below:
JUST ANNOUNCED: “The Game” Triple H will be live in Toronto at Ricoh Coliseum in a huge 6-Man Tag Team Main Event. All goes down March 11! pic.twitter.com/ZbZPTr3N4B
— MLSE LIVE (@MLSELIVE) February 26, 2017