Triple H Confirmed For WWE Live Events Before WrestleMania 33

– It appears Triple H has been added to upcoming live events in March.

Triple H is scheduled to be in action on Friday March 10th in Buffalo, New York along with Brock Lesnar. On March 11th, it was announced that he will be in action in a six-man tag team main event at the Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Check out the announcements below: