Triple H Hypes Tonight’s NXT Takeover Event

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– Seen below, Triple H took to twitter and delivered added hype for tonight’s NXT Takeover event, he thanked Chris Jericho and Fozzy for providing hit single ‘Judas’ as one of the official theme songs.

Doors are open…Chicago is going to be #NXTLOUD.
Massive thanks to @IAmJericho & @FOZZYROCK for the official theme of #NXTTakeOver: #Judas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here