Triple H Hypes Tonight’s NXT Takeover Event

– Seen below, Triple H took to twitter and delivered added hype for tonight’s NXT Takeover event, he thanked Chris Jericho and Fozzy for providing hit single ‘Judas’ as one of the official theme songs.

Doors are open…Chicago is going to be #NXTLOUD.

Massive thanks to @IAmJericho & @FOZZYROCK for the official theme of #NXTTakeOver: #Judas