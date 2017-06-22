Triple H Invites Conor McGregor And Floyd Mayweather To RAW

– WWE Executive Triple H recently did an interview with Sky Sports in the UK, check out the highlights below:

On Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in a boxing match:

“I think that is the – look I’ll go a step further and say all sports is entertainment, the news is entertainment today, it’s just the way of the world. This is what people do with their time. It’s no different. I think there is an interest level there. Can a world class boxer, probably the best ever, can he stand in the ring with an MMA guy and can that MMA guy bring his striking skills up to the level of someone, like say, a Floyd Mayweather? The one thing it will be, beyond a shadow of a doubt, is entertaining. One thing Floyd Mayweather is, is entertaining. One thing Conor McGregor is, is entertaining, and it’s funny that you say it’s sports entertainment. I’d invite both guys, that really want to showcase what they do, I invite both guys to come to Monday Night RAW because there is no bigger platform that they can have to show the world, and tell the world, who they are and why they’re the man.”

On Floyd and WWE working together before:

“Yeah, Floyd got involved then. I trained Floyd to step into the ring with The Big Show, which was a big highlight for me, and he did. He got it the ring at our Super Bowl, Floyd is a big fan and has a huge respect for what we do, we have stayed in touch over the years, and here he is getting thrown out of the ring by the Big Show. At the level of athlete that he’s at, for Floyd to agree to that kind of stuff was amazing for us, but you know he’s a huge fan and couldn’t have been more engaged in what we do. The Mayweather / McGregor fight, people can say what they want, but it’ll be entertaining.”