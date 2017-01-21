Triple H Issues Warning To Seth Rollins, Goldberg Throws Man Into Water, More

– WWE Executive Triple H recently spoke with FOX Sports’ Wrestling Compadres and was asked about Seth Rollins calling him out, here was Triple H’s response:

“Apparently not. Yeah, no. Look, sometimes you just go to the obvious places, and you go out in front of the camera and you try to call a guy out and appeal to his manhood that he will come out and fight you like a man. None of that stuff bothers me. I’m okay with not getting my suit dirty and just sitting in the back a little bit. But at some point in time, be careful what you wish for.”

– The PGA posted a video from 2002 showing Goldberg in the CareerBuilder Challenge. You’ll notice a random guy begin to throw fake punches at Goldberg in a joking manner, Goldberg proceeded to violently throw him in the water like a rag doll.