Triple H Has The Record For Most Losses At WrestleMania

Triple H is one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. However, the perception from some fans is that he is unwilling to put other wrestlers over and only does so if there is a benefit to him. It might surprise many of you to know that Triple H actually holds the record for most losses at WrestleMania.

His WrestleMania record is 9-12 and that beats the old record. “Mr. WrestleMania” Shawn Michaels has 11 losses at Mania.

Here is a list of his WrestleMania matches:

WrestleMania XII: Ultimate Warrior defeated Triple H. This was during a time when Vince McMahon was looking to slot Warrior into a top spot and Triple H was with the company for about a year so he was not in the main event plans at that time.

WrestleMania 13: Triple H, as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, defeated Goldust.

WrestleMania XIV: Triple H started to gain traction as an upper mid-card guy. He defeated Owen Hart.

WrestleMania XV: Triple H was already cemented as a top guy by this time. He lost to Kane.

WrestleMania X-Seven: This is the first time I could remember the announcers referencing The Undertaker’s WrestleMania record. Taker got to 10-0 by defeating Triple H.

WrestleMania X8: Triple H captured the Undisputed Championship in a match with Chris Jericho.

WrestleMania XIX: Triple H defeated Booker T.

WrestleMania XX: Triple H lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Chris Benoit in a Triple Threat match that also included Shawn Michaels.

WrestleMania 21: Triple H, in an attempt to get Batista over as a top guy, lost the World Heavyweight Championship to him.

WrestleMania 22: John Cena defeated Triple H

He was out of action for WrestleMania 23 because of a torn right quadriceps.

WrestleMania XXIV: Randy Orton defeated Triple H and John Cena in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship.

WrestleMania XXV: Triple H defeated Randy Orton to capture the WWE Championship.

WrestleMania XXVI: Triple H pinned Sheamus.

WrestleMania XXVII: The Undertaker defeated Triple H.

WrestleMania XXVIII: Shawn Michaels was the referee as Triple H lost again to The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell.

WrestleMania 29: Triple H beat Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania XXX: Daniel Bryan defeated Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WrestleMania 31: Triple H pinned Sting thanks to help from the NWO.

WrestleMania 32: Roman Reigns defeated Triple H

WrestleMania 33: Seth Rollins defeated Triple H