Triple H Reveals NXT Road Trip West Coast Dates

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– 14-Time World Champion Triple H announced the following special WWE NXT Road Trip west coast dates:

* NXT event Los Angeles, CA – August 9th
* NXT event Bakersfield, CA – August 10th
* NXT event San Jose, CA – August 11th
* Nxt event Sacramento, CA – August 12th

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10am.

