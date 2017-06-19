Triple H Reveals NXT Road Trip West Coast Dates

– 14-Time World Champion Triple H announced the following special WWE NXT Road Trip west coast dates:
* NXT event Los Angeles, CA – August 9th
* NXT event Bakersfield, CA – August 10th
* NXT event San Jose, CA – August 11th
* Nxt event Sacramento, CA – August 12th
Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10am.
