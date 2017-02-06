Triple H Sending New England Patriots Custom WWE Title Belt (Photo)
– WWE Executive Triple H is sending along custom WWE Title to the New England Patriots for winning last night’s NFL Super Bowl 51:
A never-say-quit team, a football dynasty, and an amazing #SB51.
Congrats @Patriots, this title is coming to New England!!
Check out the announcement below:
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017