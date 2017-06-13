Triple H Sends WWE Title To NBA Champions (Photo)

Pro Wrestling Staff
– WWE Executive Triple H recently took to Twitter and announced he’s a title to the Golden State Warriors for winning the NBA Finals last night. As noted, Triple H sent the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguin’s a WWE title belt following their Stanley Cup victory Sunday night.

Check out the titles below:

