Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Take Fans Inside WrestleMania 33 Axxess

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon visited the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando earlier today to take part of the WrestleMania 33 Axxess festivities. A special statue dedicated to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be unveiled later tonight at 7:00pm EST.

Seen below, Triple H is greeting a excited fans:

Seen below, a 43-minute video of Stephanie and Triple H making their way around Axxess: