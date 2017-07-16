Triple H Talks GLOW On Netflix

– WWE Executive Triple H recently spoke with ESPNW on a wide variety of topics including the Netflix series, GLOW, check out the highlight below:

“I mean, I saw it then. Now I have not had a chance to actually see the [Netflix] show, but I’ve heard nothing but rave reviews,” Triple H said. “Popularity in our industry ebbs and flows, but it seems people have come to accept what we are — not only what they see, but the behind-the-scenes of how it comes together.

“It’s a fascinating world and a fascinating combo of entertainment and sport, and teamwork that comes across not as teamwork. All of it. It’s what everybody who is in it falls in love with. And when you show it to the outside world in a way that a show like GLOW does, it’s really intriguing. That fascination makes you appreciate what you see and the performance art of it; it can connect you as a fan even greater because now you can appreciate what went into making it as opposed to saying, ‘Was that real?’ When you realize what it is and what went into it, it’s hard not to say, ‘That was amazing.'”