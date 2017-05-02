Triple Reveals WWE NXT Takeover Theme Song

– Triple H announced today that “Judas” by Chris Jericho’s band ‘Fozzy’ will be the official theme song for the WWE NXT “Takeover” Chicago event during Backlash weekend.

He tweeted the following today:

.@WWENXT is always LOUD.

“Judas” by @IAmJericho’s @FOZZYROCK is an #NXTTakeOver: Chicago Theme.

