Triple Reveals WWE NXT Takeover Theme Song

– Triple H announced today that “Judas” by Chris Jericho’s band ‘Fozzy’ will be the official theme song for the WWE NXT “Takeover” Chicago event during Backlash weekend.
He tweeted the following today:
.@WWENXT is always LOUD.
“Judas” by @IAmJericho’s @FOZZYROCK is an #NXTTakeOver: Chicago Theme.
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 2, 2017