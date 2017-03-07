Triple-Threat Title Match Added To WrestleMania 33, Updated Lineup

– The RAW Women’s Championship will be up for grabs as Bayley will be defending the strap in a triple-threat match against former champions Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

It’s worth noting that at one point, Nia Jax was tentatively scheduled for what was originally intended to be a Fatal 4-Way match, however she wasn’t involved in the match announcement made this evening during RAW.

Check out the updated lineup for WrestleMania 33:

WWE Universal Championship

– Bill Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship

– Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Championship

– Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

RAW Tag-Team Championship

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro