Two Matches That Should Be Booked For WWE Summerslam

As the dust has finally settled, we have now moved away from Wrestlemania season. However the WWE Universe are now looking towards the summer, which can only mean one thing; WWE Summerslam. This shall be the next PPV which is co-hosted by both brands; RAW and Smackdown Live!

Here are two matches that should be booked onto the card at WWE Summerslam.

Finn Balor VS Brock Lesnar

Finn Balor made his return to WWE TV for the first time since WWE Summerslam last year. Balor was sidelined with a shoulder injury he picked up during his WWE Universal Championship bout against Seth Rollins. However the Demon is finally back and we can sigh in relief at his presence on Monday Night RAW once again.

On the other hand Brock Lesnar won his first WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 33, almost two weeks ago. At this point it should be noted that Lesnar is not scheduled to appear at WWE Payback. Additionally there are rumors indicating a possible feud with Braun Strowman in the following months.

So, why Finn Balor VS Brock Lesnar? Simple, it will be a year in the making for Finn Balor. Due to Balor’s injury he was not granted a rematch for the WWE Universal Championship which he was forced to relinquish. Therefore this match would be the perfect opportunity for Balor to gain redemption and begin the era of the Demon.

The Beast VS The Demon is a headline that befits WWE Summerslam as the tagline itself is very cliche. Furthermore this is a bout that has never happened before, thus if the company want to freshen Lesnar’s path up then a match with Finn Balor is perfect.

AJ Styles VS Shinsuke Nakamura

The WWE Shake-Up brought us a welcome surprise; Shinsuke Nakamura is now part of Smackdown Live! In addition to this AJ Styles did not move to Monday Night RAW. Thus we are all thinking of the same thing, aren’t we? AJ Styles VS Shinsuke Nakamura.

Since both superstars signed from New Japan last year, fans have been dreaming of this bout ever since. Honestly no one can blame the WWE Universe for wanting to see this match. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off at Wrestle Kingdom 10 last year, prior to both departing Japan for WWE. However both have been in different worlds for the last year.

AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion who truly stole the show last year. Styles showcased fantastic matches against the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns. Despite being aged 39, he truly remains Phenomenal. By contrast Shinsuke Nakamura carried NXT to the next level. A former two-time NXT Champion, Nakamura arrived to Smackdown Live! last week.

Yes, one could argue that they would rather see this match at Wrestlemania 34 but do we really want to wait that long? In addition to this WWE Summerslam is essentially one of the company’s top PPV’s of the year, thus this match would not be out of place on the show. Furthermore if WWE book the feud correctly, it has the potential to be longstanding or to be revisited in the future.

WWE Summerslam looms on the horizon. Both of these matches would be perfect for the seemingly new image WWE are prospering to build. Also both of these bouts possess the star power that the company love to promote for a huge PPV.