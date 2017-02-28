Two More TNA Stars Released From The Company

– According to PWInsider, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis are no longer working with TNA, their past deals expired in late 2016 and they’ve been working on per-appearance deals recently.

TNA officials have been trying to sign Kanellis and Bennett to new deals and reportedly agreed to terms but later informed TNA that they would not be re-signing. They will not be working this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings.

As noted, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis join The Hardy Boys and Drew Galloway as recent talents to leave the company.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.