Two New Participants Added To “The Mae Young Classic,” Given New WWE Ring Names

Kairi Sane announces that she will take part in the historic #MaeYoungClassic! #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/LleJ4P9XHN — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2017



WWE has announced additional participants for the first-ever “Mae Young Classic” tournament this week.

On Thursday, WWE took to their social media channels to confirm new competitors for the all-female tournament, which is scheduled to air on the WWE Network.

WWE’s New Zealand Twitter account announced that Evie, who is from New Zealand, is now official for the tournament. The female pro wrestling star has been given a new ring name, as she will now be performing under the name “Dakota Kai” in WWE. She made the change to her official Twitter page shortly after WWE made the announcement regarding her inclusion in “The Mae Young Classic.”

Additionally, WWE confirmed a lady who is considered one of the best female wrestlers in the business today, Kairi Hojo, for the all-women’s tournament. She too will be working under a new ring-name, as WWE has given her the name “Kairi Sane.”