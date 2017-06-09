Two New Superstars To Join WWE Total Divas Cast

Pro Wrestling Staff
– According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax have been added to the cast of Total Divas for this upcoming seventh season.

It was noted that Bliss and Jax were added after producers needed a replacement for Eva Marie. As previously noted, Eva is not returning to the company and is focusing on her acting career instead. Producers reportedly interviewed many female WWE Superstars for Eva’s replacement but decided on adding two new cast members. No word on when WWE will make the official announcement.

Filming for the next season is set to begin in a few weeks.

